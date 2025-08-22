Hearts of Oak respond to FIFA ban over $150,000 unpaid debt

Accra Hearts of Oak have responded to the three-window transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA over debts owed to their former technical director, Rene Hiddink.

A letter from FIFA’s Legal and Compliance Division, dated August 21, 2025, confirmed the sanction. The Phobians were earlier ordered under ruling reference FPSD-17518 to pay $150,000 to Hiddink within 90 days. Their failure to comply has now triggered disciplinary action.

The punishment prevents Hearts from registering new players, both domestically and internationally, for the next three transfer windows.

Responding to this today, the club stated that it's aware of the seriousness of the matter and is doing everything in its power to resolve the issue. The letter, signed by the club’s management, read:

Accra Hearts of Oak wishes to inform its cherished supporters, stakeholders, and the wider football community of a recent communication from FIFA regarding the Renne Hiddink matter.

FIFA has confirmed the implementation of a registration ban on the club due to unresolved financial obligations. We acknowledge the seriousness of this development and wish to assure our supporters that the Management and Board are actively engaging all relevant parties, including the Ghana Football Association and FIFA, to resolve the matter swiftly and responsibly.

Current squad not impacted by ban

However, the club noted that all their current signings and players have already been made, hence this ban will not affect their competitiveness in the upcoming season. The statement continued:

Importantly, we wish to clarify that our current player registrations had been completed prior to the enforcement of this ban. Therefore, there will be no immediate disruption to our squad or competitive commitments.

We understand the concerns this may raise, and we appeal to our Phobian family to remain calm and united. The club's leadership is fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the long-term stability of Hearts of Oak. Discussions are ongoing, and we are confident that a constructive resolution will be reached.

Additionally, Hearts of Oak expressed gratitude to its supporters and urged them to remain resilient in these tough times.

