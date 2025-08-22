FIFA bans Hearts of Oak for three transfer windows over unpaid debt

FIFA has imposed a three-transfer window registration ban on Hearts of Oak after the club failed to pay an outstanding debt to former Technical Director Rene Hiddink.

A letter from FIFA’s Legal and Compliance Division, dated 21 August 2025, confirmed the sanction. The Phobians were earlier ordered under ruling reference FPSD-17518 to pay USD 150,000 to Hiddink within 90 days. Their failure to comply has now triggered disciplinary action.

The punishment prevents Hearts from registering new players, both domestically and internationally, for the next three transfer windows. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been instructed to enforce the decision at the national level.

This marks a major setback for the Accra-based club, who have been working to rebuild their squad in a bid to return to the top of Ghanaian football. Without the ability to bring in reinforcements, Hearts face a significant challenge to remain competitive in the coming seasons.

Rene Hiddink at Hearts of Oak

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA has taken a firm position on the matter, underlining its policy of strict enforcement on financial discipline. The governing body has repeatedly warned clubs that failure to meet contractual obligations to players, coaches, or technical staff will result in sanctions, including transfer bans.

Pressure on Hearts of Oak

For Hearts of Oak, the only way to lift the restriction is by paying the full USD 150,000 owed to Hiddink. Club officials now face pressure to resolve the issue quickly, as prolonged restrictions could worsen their on-pitch performance and financial stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development adds to the club’s recent struggles, and the inability to recruit new players could affect long-term plans. Supporters and stakeholders will now look to the board for swift action to prevent further damage to the club’s ambitions.

MUST READ: How Eberechi Eze predicted his big move to Arsenal 10 years ago