How Eberechi Eze predicted his big move to Arsenal 10 years ago

Eberechi Eze’s move to Arsenal appears close to completion almost 10 years after he predicted success in a tweet.

The England international is set for a £67.5million transfer from Crystal Palace to the Emirates after Arsenal stepped in to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s bid on Wednesday night. Spurs had believed they were close to a deal, but Eze is now preparing to join the red half of north London.

In April 2015, at just 16 years old and recently released by Millwall, Eze posted a defiant message on social media. He wrote:

I swear imma make it and when I do, they're gunna show this tweet lol.

The midfielder had also previously been released by Arsenal’s academy but went on to rebuild his career at Queens Park Rangers after a successful trial. He made 112 appearances for QPR, scoring 20 goals and assisting 12, before sealing a £17million move to Crystal Palace in 2020.

Eze excels at Crystal Palace

At Selhurst Park, Eze established himself as one of the league’s most creative players. He helped Palace to the FA Cup last season, their first major trophy, and later featured in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Eze, 27, will not take part in Palace’s Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday night as he prepares for his switch. If completed in time, he could debut for Arsenal against Leeds on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta values Eze’s versatility, with the England international able to play on the left wing, in central midfield or as a No.10.

Should the move be confirmed, Eze will be Arsenal’s seventh summer signing, following Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The deal would push the club’s summer spending beyond £250million.