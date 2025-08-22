Chelsea star Cole Palmer in legal trouble over trademark celebration

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is facing a legal dispute after attempting to trademark his well-known “Cold Palmer” celebration.
The 23-year-old, who made the gesture famous after scoring for Chelsea, recently applied to trademark the phrase and accompanying move for commercial use. His application included plans to use “Cold Palmer” on a wide range of products, from clothing and toiletries to alcohol.
However, the bid has been challenged by French vineyard Château Palmer, a historic wine estate based in Bordeaux. The company, founded in 1814, produces some of the world’s most prestigious wines, with bottles valued at hundreds of pounds.
Legal battle
The vineyard has objected to the inclusion of alcoholic beverages in Palmer’s filing. Lawyers for Château Palmer argue that the “Cold Palmer” trademark could damage their brand and confuse consumers.
A report by the Daily Mail says that the UK Intellectual Property Office has now received submissions from both sides. A decision will be made after the arguments are fully reviewed.
‘Cold Palmer’ celebration
Palmer’s celebration, in which he crosses his arms to mimic shivering, first appeared in December 2023 during a Premier League match against Luton Town. He later revealed the gesture was inspired by his former Manchester City teammate Morgan Rogers.
What started as a light-hearted celebration has now turned into a legal issue, with Palmer’s hopes of turning the move into a personal brand under threat.
If successful, “Cold Palmer” could become a commercial label across multiple industries. If rejected, the celebration may remain only a popular moment among football fans.
Despite the off-field matter, Palmer is expected to feature in Chelsea’s next Premier League game against West Ham at the London Stadium.