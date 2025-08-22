I will petition FIFA to dissolve Hearts of Oak - Hiddink's lawyer fires over $150k debt

The lawyer of former Hearts of Oak technical director Rene Hiddink has threatened to petition FIFA to dissolve the club after the world governing body imposed a transfer ban over unpaid debts.

FIFA last week sanctioned Hearts with a three-window transfer ban for failing to pay USD 150,000 owed to Hiddink. The Dutch coach was appointed in July 2023 but parted ways with the club eight months later.

Following his dismissal, Hiddink lodged a complaint with FIFA, which ordered Hearts to settle the amount within 90 days. The Phobians failed to comply, leading to disciplinary action that now prevents them from registering players domestically and internationally until the debt is cleared.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Hiddink’s lawyer David Winnie accused Hearts of acting in bad faith. He claimed the club rushed through player registrations in anticipation of the sanction. He said:

Hearts of Oak acted dishonestly and sneakily. They knew the FIFA ban was coming, so they rushed player registrations. I will petition FIFA to dissolve the club.

Rene Hiddink at Hearts of Oak

More trouble for Hearts of Oak

The threat represents a significant escalation in the standoff, with Winnie suggesting legal steps could go beyond the current transfer ban. If pursued, such a petition could place Hearts under even greater scrutiny from FIFA.

The ban is already a major setback for the Phobians, who have been attempting to rebuild their squad. With no option to register new players, the team’s ability to compete effectively in the upcoming season is under serious threat.

