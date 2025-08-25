Student wounded after 14-year-old boy opens gunfire during high school game [Video]

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the United States after allegedly firing gunshots near a high school football match in Kentucky, sparking chaos as players and spectators ran for cover.

The incident happened on Friday, August 22, 2025, during the popular annual “Battle of the Birds” game between Mayfield High School and Graves High School at the War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield.

According to police reports, the shooting started in the stadium’s parking lot during the fourth quarter of the match. A livestream by Red Helmet Sports Network captured the terrifying moment as players dashed off the field while fans ducked for safety.

An 18-year-old student, Jordan Riley, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said he was in stable condition as of Sunday, reports ABC news.

Investigations, per ABC news, revealed that the gunfire followed a physical fight between Riley and another teenager, leading the 14-year-old suspect to open fire.

Suspect arrested and charged

The suspect, from Fulton, Kentucky, has been charged with first-degree assault and is being held in a juvenile detention centre. Authorities say the motive is still unclear, and they have urged anyone with information to assist the investigation.

The Kentucky State Police and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also working on the case.

This shooting adds to growing concerns in the US over gun violence at public events, including schools and sports venues, which are often packed with young people and families.

Many have raised concerns about the gun violence problem in the US as the 2026 FIFA World Cup nears. The biggest event in global sports will be hosted next year in the US, Canada and Mexico, with a record 48 countries playing.

Watch video of the incident below: