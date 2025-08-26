10 Sports stars who own teams

Several elite athletes have transitioned into team ownership, using their star power and resources to shape sports beyond their playing days.

Beyond their performances on the pitch, a growing number of football stars have ventured into club ownership.

Pulse Ghana presents 10 global sports stars who own teams.

LeBron James

LeBron James

NBA icon LeBron James became a partner in Fenway Sports Group in 2021. This gave him minority ownership roles in Liverpool FC (Premier League), the Boston Red Sox (MLB), the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), and RFK Racing (NASCAR).

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In 2019, Zlatan acquired a 23.5% stake in Hammarby IF, a Swedish top-flight club. He remains actively involved in the club’s operations.

Luka Modrić

Luka Modric

In April 2025, Modrić became a minority investor in Swansea City, following his storied career at Real Madrid.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan acquired a stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) in 2006, becoming majority owner in 2010. He retained a minority ownership role after selling off a larger portion in 2023.

Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini

AC Milan legend Maldini co-founded Miami FC in 2015, competing in the USL Championship, which is a separate entity from MLS.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Since retiring, Tom Brady has become a minority owner and chairman at English Championship club Birmingham City. He also holds a minority stake in WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and formed “Team Brady,” an electric boat racing team that became world champions in the E1 Series.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappé acquired an 80% stake in SM Caen, a Ligue 2 club in France, signalling a future-focused investment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis “The Greek Freak” ventured into ownership by becoming a minority stakeholder in MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. Along with his brothers, he also holds a stake in MLS’s Nashville SC.

David Beckham

David Beckham