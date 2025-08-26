Here’s when Otto Addo will announce Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is set to name his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali this week.

Media reports suggest Addo will announce the Black Stars squad this Friday, August 29, 2025, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat.

A press conference will be held to make this announcement.

The Black Stars will face off with Chad and Madagascar on Thursday, September 4, 2025, and Monday, September 8, 2025, respectively.

They will first travel to Chad with the game set to be played at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Deby Itno MIDI, before hosting the Eagles at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.

Addo and his men will start training camp early after this weekend’s club football matches. With no major injury to key players, he’s expected to have a full team going into the qualifiers.

The likes of captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and many regulars are expected to be in the final squad. However, it’s unclear if deputy captain Thomas Partey will be included due to his ongoing court case for rape charges.

Ghana's group so far

After six games, Ghana top Group I with 15 points, having won five games and one defeat. Addo’s men have their destiny in their hands if they’re to qualify for the 2026 Mundial in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Comoros occupy second position with 12 points, and Madagascar take up the third spot with 10 points. Mali, considered one of Group I’s top challengers, have accumulated nine points and lie in fourth position.

In fifth position is the Central African Republic, while the whipping boys of the group, Chad, are yet to grab a point in six games.