GH Ballers Abroad: Issahaku, Baidoo, other best-performing Ghanaian players over the weekend

Ghanaian players continued their impressive showings in Europe and other leagues across the globe as all the top domestic leagues finally kicked off.

The main stars on last week’s list could not find the back out of the net, but they still put in great shifts. Mohammed Kudus starred in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Manchester City, and Antoine Semenyo added to his tally with an assist.

For the second episode of “GH Ballers Abroad” this 2025/2026 season, Pulse Sports picks these six footballers as the best performing Ghanaian stars over the weekend of August 22 to August 24, 2025, due to their impact and output for their respective teams.

Hope Avayevu

Hope Avayevu found his scoring boots in the USL Championship, netting the third goal before the half-hour mark as Phoenix Rising ran away with a 4-1 demolition of Colorado Springs.

Emmanuel Yeboah

On Sunday, Emmanuel Yeboah opened the scoring just before recess in Halmstad’s 2-1 victory over Elfsborg. The hosts equalised in the 66th minute before Pascal Gregor’s 85th-minute strike won Halmstad all three points in the Swedish top-tier league clash.

Eugene Ansah

In Israel, Eugene Ansah equalised for AS Ashdod before teammate Ilay Tamam scored the winner in their 2-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

In England, Brandon Thomas-Asante was on the scoresheet for the second time this season as Coventry City continued their fine start to the Championship season.

He netted in Coventry’s 7-1 thrashing of QPR on Saturday.

Edmund Biadoo

Edmund Baidoo - RB Salzburg

19-year-old Edmund Biadoo scored the final goal in Salzburg’s 3-0 win over LASK.

This was the Ghanaian winger’s second goal contribution in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

He’ll end up in the Premier League in a week’s time.

These were the words of Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones on Ghana Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after his side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Leicester in the Championship.

Fatawu’s screamer was the only goal that separated the two sides on Saturday.