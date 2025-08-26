Why Thomas Partey is likely to miss Ghana’s next World Cup qualifying matches

Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to name his squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The Black Stars will face off with Chad and Madagascar on Thursday, September 4, 2025, and Monday, September 8, 2025, respectively.

They will first travel to Chad with the game set to be played at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Deby Itno MIDI, before hosting the Eagles at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.

Addo and his men will start training camp early after this weekend’s club football matches. With no major injury to some of the biggest names, he’s expected to have a full team going into the qualifiers.

However, Ghanasoccernet reports that Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey could miss these two clashes due to the rape charges against him.

Why Partey could miss Black Stars games

The 32-year-old faces five rape charges involving two different women, plus one sexual assault charge against a third woman. All the alleged incidents happened between 2021 and 2022 while he was still playing for Arsenal.

He was granted bail when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5, 2025.

The court imposed strict conditions on his release. He's banned from contacting any of the three alleged victims and must inform police if he changes address permanently or plans to travel abroad.

Partey will reappear at the Old Bailey on September 2, 2025.

By that time, the Black Stars will be in camp, and it’s still unclear whether Addo will include him in his squad. With the first game against Chad scheduled just 48 hours after Partey’s court date, it’s unlikely he will join the team’s camping.

Thomas Partey

Meanwhile, it’s not entirely unusual for players to join national team camps late or even a day before crucial games.

