5 Players who could leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid are starting fresh under new manager Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian's move to Brazil.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss, who famously ended Bayern Munich's German dominance with an unbeaten season, has already changed Madrid's system to his preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Madrid have been busy in the transfer market, signing Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alvaro Carreras for €50m from Benfica. However, to fund more signings, several first-team players could be sold this summer.

Below is a list of five stars who could exit the Bernabeu before the new season starts, per Transfermarkt.

1. Rodrygo - €90m

The Brazilian winger is the biggest name likely to leave. Despite helping Madrid win the Champions League in 2022 and 2024, his future looks uncertain.

The 24-year-old was left out of the squad during their 4-0 defeat to PSG in the Club World Cup semi-final, showing where he stands in Alonso's plans. Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested, and Madrid would accept offers slightly below his €90m valuation.

2. Brahim Diaz - €40m

Although Diaz wanted to stay at Madrid, saying he's "always had the ambition to succeed here", his chances look slim. He barely featured in the Club World Cup, starting no games and playing just 25 minutes in knockout matches.

Despite making 52 appearances under Ancelotti last season, he doesn't fit Alonso's new system.

3. Ferland Mendy - €14m

Ferland Mendy

The French left-back started Madrid's recent Champions League finals but faces an uphill battle. With Carreras arriving and Fran Garcia impressing during the Club World Cup, Madrid won't keep three left-backs. Mendy is currently injured and reportedly wants to stay, though Saudi clubs are interested.

4. Dani Ceballos - €10m

Dani Ceballos

The midfielder is almost certain to leave after playing just 70 minutes at the Club World Cup. He's openly discussed returning to boyhood club Real Betis, saying "we're open to everything." Madrid paid €16.5m for him in 2017 and hope to recoup most of his current valuation.

5. Andriy Lunin - €18m

Andriy Lunin

