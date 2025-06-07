African Stars with multiple UEFA Champions League trophies

African footballers have made their mark on European football's biggest stage, with several players claiming the UEFA Champions League trophy more than once.

From Zimbabwe's Bruce Grobbelaar becoming the first African to lift the trophy in 1984, to modern stars continuing this proud tradition, these players have shown that African talent shines brightest when it matters most.

Here are the African footballers who have won the Champions League multiple times:

Samuel Eto'o – 3 Titles

Samuel Eto'o – 3 Titles

The Cameroonian striker remains the only African player to win three Champions League trophies. Eto'o first tasted success with Barcelona in 2006, scoring against Arsenal in the final and earning Man of the Match honours. He repeated this feat in 2009, again finding the net in the final against Manchester United.

After leaving Barcelona, Eto'o joined Inter Milan and completed his treble collection in 2010, providing an assist in the final victory over Bayern Munich. This made him the first player in history to win back-to-back continental trebles with different clubs. His performances throughout these campaigns earned him widespread recognition as one of the finest strikers of his generation.

Geremi Njitap – 2 Titles

The Cameroonian utility player was known for his reliability and versatility rather than flashy play. Geremi could play as a right-back, defensive midfielder, or right midfielder, and his set-piece skills made him valuable to any team.

During his three years at Real Madrid, Geremi won two Champions League titles in 2000 and 2002. He made important contributions along the way, including a crucial away goal against Bayern Munich in the 2001 quarter-finals that helped Real Madrid progress to the semi-finals.

Seydou Keita – 2 Titles

Seydou Keita and Thierry Henry

The Malian midfielder might not be as well-remembered as some of his Barcelona teammates like Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta, but he was a vital part of Pep Guardiola's exceptional side. Keita was a hard-working player who excelled at breaking up opposition attacks and had strong aerial ability.

During his successful spell at Barcelona, Keita won two Champions League trophies in 2009 and 2011, with both victories coming against Manchester United in the final. His defensive work and physical presence were crucial elements in Barcelona's success during this golden period.

Achraf Hakimi – 2 Titles

Achraf Hakimi – 2 Titles

The Moroccan full-back has claimed two Champions League titles at different stages of his career. He first won the trophy with Real Madrid in 2018, playing his part in Los Blancos' third consecutive European triumph under Zinedine Zidane.