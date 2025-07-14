FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of award winners

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup concluded with a massive shock as underdogs Chelsea thrashed tournament favourites PSG 3-0 in the final to claim their second Club World Cup title.

What many expected to be a close contest turned into a one-sided affair at the showpiece event, with Chelsea completely outplaying the French giants who had looked unstoppable throughout the tournament.

The Blues' comprehensive victory not only secured them the trophy but also came with substantial prize money.

The individual awards ceremony reflected Chelsea's dominance, with the English side claiming two of the four major prizes on offer. Their impressive run to glory was built on solid defensive foundations and clinical finishing when it mattered most.

Here's the complete list of award winners from the tournament:

Award Winners

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid)

The Spanish youngster finished as the tournament's leading marksman with four goals in six appearances, plus one assist. His additional assist proved crucial in separating him from other players who also scored four goals.

Player of the Tournament: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer

The England international earned the tournament's most prestigious individual honour after his outstanding displays throughout the competition. Palmer's finest moment came in the final where he scored twice and provided an assist for Chelsea's third goal against PSG.

Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Robert Sánchez (Chelsea)

The Spanish shot-stopper was instrumental in Chelsea's triumph, recording three clean sheets and making several vital saves. His performance in the final against PSG was particularly impressive, keeping the French attack at bay to preserve Chelsea's commanding lead.

Young Player of the Tournament: Désiré Doué (PSG)

Despite PSG's final heartbreak, the 18-year-old midfielder stood out with his maturity, composure, and tireless work rate. The talented youngster was one of the few positives for PSG in an otherwise disappointing finale.