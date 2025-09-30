NPP Gen. Sec. petitions Disciplinary Committee to sanction Abronye over 'misconduct'

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has formally petitioned the party’s national disciplinary committee to investigate alleged misconduct by its Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

In a statement dated Tuesday, 30 September, Mr Frimpong cited instances of insults and defamatory remarks against flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, “baseless” allegations directed at the General Secretary himself, as well as misrepresentation of committee findings.

He stressed that such actions are not only unbecoming of a party member but also gravely damaging to the image, unity, and integrity of the NPP.

Justin Kodua

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Concerns Raised in the Petition

1. Defamation of a Senior Party Member

Mr Baffoe is alleged to have publicly insulted Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong with derogatory comments, including the claim that “even the elephant has more wisdom than Hon. Agyapong.” Mr Frimpong described these remarks as defamatory, unprintable, and damaging to both Hon. Agyapong and the NPP.

2. Baseless Allegations Against the General Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Baffoe is further accused of alleging that the General Secretary deliberately concealed a report implicating Hon. Agyapong as the “destroyer” of the Party, recommending his expulsion. Mr Frimpong insists these claims are false, malicious, and harmful to the integrity of his office.

3. Misrepresentation of Committee Findings

According to the petition, Mr Baffoe misrepresented the contents of a disciplinary committee report by alleging it listed multiple offences against Hon. Agyapong. Mr Frimpong argued that such behaviour breaches confidentiality, decorum, and party discipline, while undermining the authority of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT