Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation drops to 9.4% in September, lowest rate since August 2021

01 October 2025 at 11:43
Inflation drops to 9.4% in September, lowest rate since August 2021
Inflation drops to 9.4% in September, lowest rate since August 2021

Ghana’s annual inflation rate for September 2025 fell to 9.4%, down from the 11.5% recorded in August. This marks the country’s first single-digit inflation rate since August 2021 and represents a major milestone in efforts to stabilise the economy.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) announced the figures at a press briefing led by the Government Statistician, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu. He explained that the decline was largely influenced by easing food prices, which have been a key driver of inflation in recent years.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries in the World that Recorded the Most Death Sentences in 2024

Food inflation dropped to 11% in September, compared with 14.8% in August 2025. Non-food inflation also fell slightly, from 8.7% in August to 8.2% in September. The decline was reflected in both locally produced and imported items. Inflation for locally produced goods eased to 10.1% from 12.2%, while imported goods saw a sharper fall from 9.5% in August to 7.4% in September.

Recommended For You
Dr Alhassan Iddrisu

Dr Alhassan Iddrisu

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional differences

Inflation

Inflation

The inflation figures varied significantly across the regions. The North East Region recorded the highest inflation at 20.1%, more than double the national average. This sharp contrast highlights the uneven nature of price pressures across the country. In contrast, Bono East registered the lowest rate at just 1.2%, well below the national average and the lowest among all regions.

ALSO READ: Joseph Kabila: From Presidential Power to Death Sentence

The drop in inflation has been welcomed as a sign of economic stability, with analysts suggesting it could ease cost-of-living pressures for households. However, they caution that sustained progress will depend on continued stability in food prices, global market conditions, and government fiscal management.

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.