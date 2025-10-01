Top 10 Countries in the World that Recorded the Most Death Sentences in 2024

The global use of the death penalty continues to present a troubling picture. While more countries are moving towards abolition, many still impose capital punishment within their judicial systems.

Amnesty International’s Death Sentences and Executions 2024 report shows that although the number of states carrying out executions remains small, death sentences continue to be issued on a large scale. This highlights the divide between growing calls for abolition and the entrenched use of capital punishment in certain regions.

In 2024, Amnesty International recorded 2,087 new death sentences across 46 countries, a 14% drop from the 2,428 reported in 2023. Despite the decline, the figure demonstrates the persistence of capital punishment. By year-end, at least 28,085 individuals were known to be under sentence of death worldwide, underscoring the continuing threat even in states where executions are rare.

Global distribution

Death sentences were concentrated in specific countries. Egypt recorded the highest number with 365, down from 590 in 2023. Iraq followed with more than 200, reflecting a sharp increase. Nigeria imposed 186, Viet Nam at least 150, India 139, and Pakistan more than 117. Thailand issued 115, Indonesia at least 85, while Sudan and Somalia also reported dozens.

These figures reveal how regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Asia and Africa remain closely tied to the practice.

Death sentences versus executions

Not all sentences lead to execution. Although 46 countries imposed new death sentences in 2024, only 15 were known to have carried out executions. This shows how death sentences are often symbolic, used to project toughness on crime or terrorism, or as a legal deterrent, even where executions remain infrequent.

Human rights concerns

Amnesty International noted serious concerns over fairness. In many countries, trials fell short of international standards, with reports of torture-induced confessions, trials in absentia, and limited rights of appeal. Vulnerable groups were also at risk. At least eight people were executed for crimes committed as minors, in direct violation of international law.

Drug-related offences continued to dominate in several countries, despite not meeting the “most serious crimes” threshold under international law. This misuse was particularly evident in parts of Asia and the Middle East, where strict drug laws fuel high numbers of death sentences.

Capital punishment remains unevenly applied but firmly rooted in certain regions. The following table highlights the ten (10) countries that imposed the most death sentences in 2024.

10 Countries with the Most Death Sentences in 2024

