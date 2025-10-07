Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining and one other charged with illegal mining offences

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been formally charged by the State for allegedly assigning mineral rights without approval.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, Chairman Wontumi has been charged alongside Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, and the company itself. Court documents filed on Monday, October 6, 2025, indicate that the three are facing a total of six counts, with each accused facing two charges.

The charges include three counts of assigning mineral rights without approval, contrary to Sections 14(1) and 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Section 3 of Act 995 (2019), and another three counts of facilitating unlicensed mining operations, also under the same Act.

Chairman Wontumi appeared before the High Court in Accra on Monday to respond to the charges.

Details from the Charge Sheet

According to the brief facts filed by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, Mr Antwi Boasiako, aged 49, is listed as one of two shareholders and directors of Akonta Mining Company Limited, which was incorporated on November 5, 2010, with “mining and exploration” as its core business. Although the company lists Tarkwa as its principal place of business, it operates primarily in the Samreboi area of the Western Region.

The second accused, Kwame Antwi, is currently at large. Wontumi told investigators that he had not seen or heard from him since 2010, after the company’s registration. Investigations, however, revealed that Wontumi has exercised full control over the company’s operations since its establishment.

Police Operation and Seized Items

EOCO arrests NPP's Ashanti Regional chairman Wontumi after CID interrogation

As part of efforts to curb illegal mining, the Ghana Police Service conducted a special operation at Samreboi on April 16, 2025, leading to the arrest of 29 individuals within Akonta Mining’s concession.

Recovered items included eight pump-action guns, one single-barrel gun, five pieces of suspected gold, 25 excavators (four of which were non-functional), ₵157,000 cash, several cartridges, motorcycles, and vehicles.

The State has indicated that it will seek a forfeiture order for all valuable items retrieved during the operation once the trial concludes.