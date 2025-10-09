Gov’t to release GH₵130 million for completion of La general hospital – Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to completing the long-delayed La General Hospital project, describing it as vital to easing the pressure on Ridge Hospital and other health facilities within Accra.

According to the minister, a total of GH₵130 million has already been allocated in the national budget for the project, and the Ministry of Finance is expediting the disbursement process to enable uninterrupted progress on site.

During an inspection tour of the project site at La, Mr Akandoh received a detailed briefing from the contractors on the current state of work and the challenges hampering progress. He assured them of his ministry’s resolve to ensure the timely release of funds, urging the team to remain on site and continue operations.

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The minister stated:

This project is very dear to our hearts. We have made the necessary allocations, and I have personally followed up with the Ministry of Finance to ensure the payment process is fast-tracked. Please remain on site and continue your work; the government will do its part.

Mr Akandoh further encouraged open communication between the contractors and the ministry, stressing that all emerging issues would be promptly addressed. He added that his ministry would maintain close supervision of the project to ensure timely completion and accountability.

The Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, who accompanied the minister, expressed gratitude to the government for prioritising the project. She assured residents that the hospital remains a key focus under the current administration.

The La General Hospital was demolished in 2020 under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to make way for a 170-bed modern health facility. However, construction was halted soon after demolition due to funding and contractual complications. The prolonged delay has drawn criticism from residents and health workers, who lament the absence of crucial medical services previously offered by the hospital.

Once completed, the redeveloped La General Hospital is expected to significantly improve access to quality healthcare for communities in La and its environs, while helping to decongest major referral centres in the capital such as Ridge and Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals.