Prof Aning raises alarm over 40,000 missing rounds of ammunition under NPP gov’t

Security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning has raised serious concerns over the disappearance of 40,000 rounds of ammunition from the Ministry of Defence’s armoury shortly before the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) government left office on 7 January 2025.

It will be recalled that prior to his untimely death in the military helicopter crash, the late Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, had revealed that several rounds of ammunition transferred from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to the National Security Secretariat in 2024 could not be accounted for. He had directed the Secretariat to investigate the missing ammunition.

In an interview with Adom News, Professor Aning confirmed the disturbing development and cautioned that it posed a grave risk to Ghana’s internal security and democratic stability. He described the situation as “deeply troubling and a potential threat to national peace”.

He stated:

We are conducting a detailed study to determine the number of weapons that are currently outside state control. There are millions of firearms in private hands, and this presents a significant danger, especially as the nation approaches another election period.

Professor Aning further expressed concern over the increasing rate of gun-related crimes and the growing perception of political interference in law enforcement, warning that these trends were weakening public confidence in national institutions.

He added:

Public officials, fearful of losing their positions, often hesitate to act when political figures break the law. This lack of accountability undermines state authority and endangers the peace we have worked so hard to sustain.

He also criticised the unlawful use of sirens by some government officials and security officers, explaining that under Ghanaian law, only the President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, and Chief Justice are legally permitted to use them.

Professor Aning further remarked:

What we are witnessing is a blatant disregard for the law by individuals who should be setting the standard for others. It reflects how far we have drifted from discipline and accountability.

The security expert urged the government to act swiftly to curb the proliferation of arms and restore public confidence in Ghana’s security systems. He cautioned that a failure to respond decisively could expose the country to potential instability, particularly given the rising reports of chieftaincy and ethnic conflicts in parts of the country.