If you’ve ever travelled abroad and watched an immigration officer squint suspiciously at your international driver’s licence, this news will make you smile. Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is going high-tech — and global. Come 2026, the DVLA plans to roll out biometric international driver’s licences (IDLs) and international vehicle permits (IVPs) that will meet international standards and finally give Ghanaian drivers some borderless confidence. But what exactly are these documents, and how do they differ from the passport in your travel wallet? Let’s unpack it.

First, what are biometric travel documents?

In simple terms, “biometric” means your document carries unique physical identifiers — such as your fingerprints or facial data — digitally stored in a secure chip. So instead of someone merely looking at your photo to verify it’s really you, a machine can read and confirm your identity. It’s the same concept behind Ghana’s new chip-embedded passports, launched recently by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These biometric passports come with a tiny microprocessor chip that holds your personal details, a digital photo, and biometric markers — all aimed at enhancing security and cutting out fraud.

What the DVLA is bringing on board

The DVLA isn’t just issuing licences anymore; it’s going global. The upcoming biometric international driver’s licences and vehicle permits will:

Include biometric data (like fingerprints and a photo)





Be machine-readable and tamper-proof





Meet ISO specifications recognised worldwide





Make Ghana’s driving documents verifiable across borders

According to the DVLA's Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey , this move is to ensure Ghanaian drivers’ licences and vehicle permits are accepted anywhere in the world — without side-eyes from foreign authorities. For years, some countries have refused to recognise Ghana’s older versions because they didn’t fully meet certain international standards. That’s the gap these new documents will fill.

Why the change matters

Think of it this way: Ghana is trying to give its citizens the same credibility that drivers from Europe or the U.S. enjoy when they show their documents abroad. It’s also a security upgrade. The biometric format makes forgery or duplication extremely difficult. That means fewer fake licences floating around — and a tighter, more credible system overall.

It’s part of Ghana’s broader digital transformation in travel and identification — from the Ghana Card to the e-passport rollout and now, digital driver verification.

When will this happen?

The DVLA says the rollout will begin in 2026, covering all its regional and district offices across the country. For now, your existing licence and vehicle documents remain valid, but when the time comes, there’ll likely be a transition period for everyone to upgrade to the new biometric versions. Exact pricing and renewal processes haven’t been disclosed yet, but given the government’s recent 30% passport fee reduction, drivers are hopeful it won’t be a wallet-draining affair.

How this connects with Ghana’s new passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently introduced chip-embedded passports — Ghana’s biggest passport upgrade in years. These new passports feature enhanced security indicators and are linked to the National Identification Authority’s Ghana Card database, allowing smoother verification and fewer delays during international travel. There’s even talk of 24-hour passport processing, door-to-door delivery, and online tracking — all of which point to a more efficient, tech-driven future for Ghanaian documentation. So, while the DVLA’s new licences and permits may not be passports, they’re definitely part of the same bigger story — one where Ghanaian travellers move across borders with more recognition, more security, and a little more swagger.

The bottom line