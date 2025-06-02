Ken Ofori-Atta faces return to OSP wanted list as deadline expires today

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta risks being re-added to the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) wanted list, as a deadline for him to appear before the office expires today, 2 June 2025.

The OSP had given Mr Ofori-Atta until today to present himself in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences. Failure to comply could see him declared a fugitive from justice.

In a statement issued on 17 March, the OSP warned that the former minister would be placed back on its wanted list if he failed to honour the summons.

This followed a legal challenge filed by Mr Ofori-Atta at the Accra High Court on 13 March, in which he argued that the initial declaration damaged his reputation and violated his fundamental rights.

He is seeking compensation and a court ruling that the OSP acted unlawfully.

The Human Rights Court is expected to rule on the case on 18 June 2025.

Background

On 12 February 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that Mr Ofori-Atta was wanted for alleged corruption and related offences involving five controversial transactions under the previous administration.

The cases include the National Cathedral project, a deal involving ambulance spare parts, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a network improvement agreement between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Beijing Technology.

He was removed from the wanted list on 18 February after the OSP received a letter from his legal team, assuring the office of his willingness to cooperate.