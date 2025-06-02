Ghana Premier League WK33: Kotoko, Hearts triumph as Nations stage walk-off protest

As the Ghana Premier League approaches its final round, Sunday’s matches served up a cocktail of drama, passion, and controversy.

While Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak celebrated important victories to keep their ambitions alive, Nations FC stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a shocking walk-off protest that has rocked the league’s title race.

Kotoko keep title hopes alive with Amoah hat-trick

Asante Kotoko delivered a thrilling 3-2 victory over Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to keep their title hopes alive.

With star forward Kwame Opoku away on international duty for the Unity Cup in London, Albert Amoah rose to the occasion with a sensational hat-trick that sealed a crucial win for the Porcupine Warriors.

Medeama took an early lead in the 5th minute through Kingsley Braye, but Amoah responded with a 23rd-minute penalty and added a second before halftime to make it 2-1.

The visitors equalised in the 67th minute via Manuel Mantey, but Amoah completed his hat-trick with a composed finish in the 78th minute.

Kotoko, now two points behind leaders Nations FC, will head into the final round knowing that only a win against Vision FC, coupled with dropped points from both Nations FC and Bibiani Gold Stars, can hand them the title.

Medeama’s loss pushes them out of top-four contention, with Berekum Chelsea awaiting in their season finale.

Hearts of Oak extend winning run

Hearts of Oak continued their impressive late-season form with a dominant 2-0 win over already-relegated Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Goals from Kwabena Boateng and Michael Awuah ensured a third straight win for the Phobians, who are now just two points shy of the top four.

Hearts controlled proceedings throughout, with Boateng opening the scoring in the first half before Awuah added a second after the break.

Hearts will conclude their season with a challenging home fixture against league leaders Samartex, with a top-four finish still within reach.

Nations FC walk off pitch in protest amid title race controversy

In one of the most shocking incidents of the season, Nations FC walked off the pitch in protest during their crucial fixture against Basake Holy Stars at the Ampain AAK II Arena.

The controversy erupted in the 33rd minute when the referee awarded a second penalty to Holy Stars after they had already converted one to take the lead.

The decision triggered fury from Nations FC players and officials, with goalkeeper Kofi Mensah confronting the referee, prompting police intervention.

After a tense standoff, Nations FC refused to continue and exited the pitch, resulting in the abandonment of the match.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to investigate the incident, with serious implications for the title race and potential sanctions looming.

Relegation confirmed for Accra Lions

Accra Lions have officially been relegated from the Ghana Premier League following a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite a promising first half, where they struck the woodwork and forced several saves, Lions failed to capitalise.

Goals from Razak Salifu and substitute Aziz Musibau in the second half sealed their fate.

The Lions pushed hard for an equaliser after conceding the opener, but Musibau's late strike dashed any remaining hopes of survival.

Lions will now end their season against Dreams FC before dropping to the Division One League.

Other results

Berekum Chelsea 2-3 Bibiani Gold Stars

Hearts of Lions 2-1 Bechem United

Karela United 3-0 Young Apostles

Samartex 2-1 Aduana FC