How to have fun on campus without spending any money

Your student allowance finished before mid-semester again? Welcome to the club.

Every Ghanaian student knows the struggle of having more months left than money. But don't worry, you can still have the time of your life on campus without spending a single cedi.

It might be difficult, but you don’t always have to spend extravagantly before you can have some fun on campus.

Here are a few ways you can have that much-needed fun time without breaking the bank.

Your Room = Your Cinema

Why pay for a cinema when you can turn your hostel room into a proper entertainment hub? Get your hostel mates together for movie marathons. Everyone brings their favourite film on their phone or laptop, and you're sorted.

Binge-watch Yolo episodes, debate whether Yvonne Nelson or Jackie Appiah is the better actress, or try to guess the next plot twist in Boys Kasa. Add some popcorn made on your hotplate, and you've got yourself a cinema experience.

Campus Adventures Await

Your uni campus is probably bigger than your entire hometown, yet you only know the route from your hostel to the lecture hall. Time to change that.

Take sunset walks with your crew around campus. Discover those random buildings you never knew existed. Find the perfect selfie spots, locate the quietest study corners, or simply enjoy the evening breeze while gisting about everything and nothing.

Talent Show Takeover

Can't afford tickets to see the VGMA Artiste of the Year King Promise perform? Create your own concert. Your hostel common room can become the next Apollo Theatre. Organise talent nights where everyone showcases their skills.

Rap Medikal's latest hit, dance to Stonebwoy's beats, or tell jokes that would make even your strictest lecturer crack up. You might discover the next big star lives just three doors down from you.

Study Sessions with Vibes

Transform boring revision into social gatherings. Form study groups that rotate between different campus locations. Under the big tree everyone knows, empty classrooms, or the hostel balcony.

Explain organic chemistry in Twi, quiz each other in pidgin, and celebrate when someone finally understands that difficult concept. Learning becomes fun when you're doing it with friends who understand your struggle.

Free Fitness Fun

Forget expensive gym memberships. Join the evening football matches at the faculty pitch, start morning jogs around campus, or learn traditional dances from your coursemates. Many campuses have sports facilities that are free during certain hours. Challenge your friends to push-up competitions or dance-offs - the entertainment is guaranteed.

Campus Chronicles

Sometimes the best entertainment is simply watching campus life unfold. Grab a seat at the main quadrangle and observe the daily drama. You'll witness everything from passionate student politics debates to couples having their "it's complicated" moments. It's like watching a telenovela, but it's real life and completely free.

The truth is that your best university stories won't come from expensive outings. They'll come from those late-night conversations with roommates, inside jokes that make no sense to outsiders, and friendships forged over shared struggles.