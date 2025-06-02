G/A: Woman sues hospital over CCTV camera in breast examination room

A Ghanaian woman has filed a lawsuit against Peace and Love Hospital, located in Baatsona, Accra, for allegedly violating her right to privacy and human dignity through the installation of CCTV cameras in a consultation room where a physical breast examination was conducted.
According to the plaintiff, the presence of the surveillance camera during the sensitive medical procedure constitutes a serious breach of her fundamental human rights as enshrined in Articles 15 and 18(2) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.
She is seeking general damages for the emotional trauma, psychological distress, and ongoing mental anguish caused by the incident.
In the legal documents submitted to the court, the applicant's counsel stated:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this Honourable Court shall be moved on the day of May, 2025, at 9:00 o’clock in the forenoon or so soon thereafter as counsel for the applicant may be heard on an application for the enforcement of fundamental human rights for the following reliefs:
The reliefs being sought by the applicant include:
A declaration that the installation of CCTV cameras in a consulting and examination room used for physical breast examinations violates her constitutional rights to privacy and dignity.
A further declaration that such installation undermines the confidentiality expected in a doctor-patient relationship, as guaranteed by the Patient’s Charter under Section 167 and the Sixth Schedule of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).
An order compelling the hospital to immediately dismantle and remove all CCTV installations from its consulting and examination rooms across all its facilities.
An order requiring the hospital’s management to provide a formal written undertaking not to store, publish, transmit, or disseminate any footage involving the applicant.
An award of general damages for the psychological trauma and emotional distress she has endured as a result of the alleged breach.
An order for legal costs and any further relief the court may deem appropriate.
The case brings to the fore critical concerns about medical privacy, patient rights, and ethical practices within Ghana’s healthcare system.