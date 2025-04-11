Pulse logo
10 African countries with the most intelligent citizens in 2025 – But where is Ghana?

11 April 2025 at 16:24
10 African countries with the smartest citizens in 2025
10 African countries with the smartest citizens in 2025

In today’s knowledge-driven world, intelligence is more than just a buzzword — it’s a national asset. As Africa rises in innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation, some countries are standing out for their exceptional human capital.

These nations are not only producing top-tier talent but are also investing heavily in education, research, and technology.

While intelligence is a complex and multifaceted trait, shaped by education, healthcare, economic stability, and access to information, researchers often use indicators such as average IQ scores, literacy rates, school enrolment, and academic achievements to gauge which countries are leading the pack.

According to a 2019 study by researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker at the Ulster Institute, Japan recorded the highest average IQ scores globally, followed closely by Taiwan and Singapore.

However, based on the available data for 2025, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Seychelles, and Morocco top the list of African countries with the smartest citizens.

These countries have consistently demonstrated strong performance in international academic assessments, and many have national strategies focused on STEM education, digital literacy, and innovation hubs.

STEM education should not be confined to theoretical knowledge

10 African countries with the smartest citizens in 2025

Country

Average
IG (IIT 2024)

Tunisia

97.5

Egypt   

97.2

Algeria 

97

Mauritius          

96.9

Morocco            

96.8

Ethiopia             

95.1

Madagascar      

94.8

South Africa      

94.1

Nigeria 

91.3

Kenya  

91.2

But in a surprising twist — Ghana did not make the top 10.

Despite Ghana’s proud legacy of academic excellence, its growing tech scene, and the increasing number of young people pursuing higher education, the country fell just outside the top tier in this year’s rankings.

Ghana’s exclusion sparks debate, with many asking whether the country is living up to its potential in human capital development.

News

