10 African countries with the most intelligent citizens in 2025 – But where is Ghana?

In today’s knowledge-driven world, intelligence is more than just a buzzword — it’s a national asset. As Africa rises in innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation, some countries are standing out for their exceptional human capital.

These nations are not only producing top-tier talent but are also investing heavily in education, research, and technology.

While intelligence is a complex and multifaceted trait, shaped by education, healthcare, economic stability, and access to information, researchers often use indicators such as average IQ scores, literacy rates, school enrolment, and academic achievements to gauge which countries are leading the pack.

According to a 2019 study by researchers Richard Lynn and David Becker at the Ulster Institute, Japan recorded the highest average IQ scores globally, followed closely by Taiwan and Singapore.

However, based on the available data for 2025, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Seychelles, and Morocco top the list of African countries with the smartest citizens.

These countries have consistently demonstrated strong performance in international academic assessments, and many have national strategies focused on STEM education, digital literacy, and innovation hubs.

10 African countries with the smartest citizens in 2025

Country Average

IG (IIT 2024) Tunisia 97.5 Egypt 97.2 Algeria 97 Mauritius 96.9 Morocco 96.8 Ethiopia 95.1 Madagascar 94.8 South Africa 94.1 Nigeria 91.3 Kenya 91.2

But in a surprising twist — Ghana did not make the top 10.

Despite Ghana’s proud legacy of academic excellence, its growing tech scene, and the increasing number of young people pursuing higher education, the country fell just outside the top tier in this year’s rankings.