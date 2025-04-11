NSS Wahala: Female teacher travels through thick forest to risky school (video)

A newly trained female teacher has shared a harrowing account of her journey to a school in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of Ghana's Western Region, where she was recently posted for her national service.
In a video shared on social media, the teacher is seen travelling on the back of a motorbike through a muddy, forested path. The narrow road winds through dense vegetation and what appear to be farmlands, highlighting the difficult terrain she must navigate daily.
After a while, she films her arrival at the school — a structure in a severely dilapidated state. The building, believed to be a primary school, is held up by wooden poles, has no proper walls, and contains broken furniture and a damaged blackboard. It is located adjacent to a cocoa farm.
To make matters worse, a hen and its chicks are seen roaming freely inside the makeshift classroom, with no students in sight.
Expressing her dismay at the posting, the teacher said:
I have gotten to my school of posting after moved from the village, I travelled for over one hour on the bad road. This is where my school, where I have been posted to, God have mercy.
The video has since generated mixed reactions on social media.
Please it's sad but try and go U can be the hero of change in that community Wai. Ghanaian children there need u
They should not even try this with me. After wasting four years in teacher training and you there post me here. Jama woyale.
This shouldn’t qualify for even a sh*t house. Na you go go work under such conditions in the name of National Service.
Meanwhile, the video has reignited conversations around the conditions of rural schools and the treatment of newly posted service personnel.