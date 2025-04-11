NSS Wahala: Female teacher travels through thick forest to risky school (video)

A newly trained female teacher has shared a harrowing account of her journey to a school in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of Ghana's Western Region, where she was recently posted for her national service.

In a video shared on social media, the teacher is seen travelling on the back of a motorbike through a muddy, forested path. The narrow road winds through dense vegetation and what appear to be farmlands, highlighting the difficult terrain she must navigate daily.

After a while, she films her arrival at the school — a structure in a severely dilapidated state. The building, believed to be a primary school, is held up by wooden poles, has no proper walls, and contains broken furniture and a damaged blackboard. It is located adjacent to a cocoa farm.

To make matters worse, a hen and its chicks are seen roaming freely inside the makeshift classroom, with no students in sight.

Expressing her dismay at the posting, the teacher said:

I have gotten to my school of posting after moved from the village, I travelled for over one hour on the bad road. This is where my school, where I have been posted to, God have mercy.

The video has since generated mixed reactions on social media.

Please it's sad but try and go U can be the hero of change in that community Wai. Ghanaian children there need u

They should not even try this with me. After wasting four years in teacher training and you there post me here. Jama woyale.

This shouldn’t qualify for even a sh*t house. Na you go go work under such conditions in the name of National Service.