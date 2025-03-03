NASPA to deduct GH₵100 from February allowance for service cloth—Full details

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has announced a mandatory deduction from the February allowances of all national service personnel across the country.

In a statement released on March 2, NASPA revealed that an amount of GH₵100 would be deducted from each personnel’s allowance to cover the cost of the National Service Cloth, which has already been distributed nationwide.

In addition to this deduction, personnel enrolled in the SIC insurance scheme will face further deductions to address four months of outstanding insurance contributions.

This move is aimed at fulfilling their contractual obligations under the insurance program.

NASPA has assured all affected personnel that any further updates or developments regarding this matter will be communicated promptly and transparently.

NSS personnel to undergo military training

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has announced that his administration will soon introduce short military training as part of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

According to him, this initiative is aimed at instilling a sense of fitness and discipline among national service personnel as they serve the country.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 27th February, President Mahama stated

We will introduce short military training as part of our National Service Scheme. This will instill a sense of fitness and discipline in our youth. The administration of scholarships is another challenge, as it has been fraught with numerous issues.