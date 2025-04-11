Pres. Mahama jabs Ntim Fordjour, warns against politically-motivated allegations

President John Dramani Mahama has criticised the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, cautioning against politically-driven accusations that could undermine the work of the country’s security services.
According to President Mahama, his administration remains committed to thoroughly investigating all criminal cases, but he warned against making allegations that serve narrow, partisan interests.
His comments follow recent controversy sparked by Rev. Fordjour’s claims regarding two alleged drug-trafficking flights from Gran Canaria, which reportedly landed and remained at Kotoka International Airport.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for officer cadets at the Ghana Military Academy on Friday, 11 April, President Mahama stressed the importance of close cooperation between citizens and security agencies in safeguarding national safety.
He stated:
I urge our citizens, in discharging this complementary duty of helping to protect our security, not to behave like the shepherd boy in the famous fable who cried ‘wolf, wolf’ when there was no wolf.
If we behave like that boy—whether for partisan or parochial gain—we risk distracting our security services from their critical duty of keeping us safe.
He continued:
Let us support our security services and the Ghana Armed Forces with useful information and actionable intelligence that will advance their work, rather than hinder it.
President Mahama also issued a firm warning:
Let me reiterate that we will treat all allegations of crime with utmost seriousness and will activate our security and investigative machinery to pursue criminals—regardless of who they are. However, let me state emphatically that we do not have the resources or time to engage in games of smoke and mirrors.
In concluding his address, the President pledged to improve conditions for the Ghana Armed Forces as part of broader national security reforms.