Ghana Premier League: I’d rather lose the title than lose a life - Dr Kwame Kyei

Dr Kwame Kyei, the owner and financier of Nations FC, has spoken out strongly against the violent scenes that unfolded during his team’s Ghana Premier League encounter with Basake Holy Stars, stressing that preserving human life is more important to him than winning the title.

The Matchday 33 clash, hosted at the Ampain AAK II Arena, spiralled into disorder following contentious penalty calls in favour of the home team.

The decisions prompted protests from Nations FC players, which escalated into disturbances that ultimately forced the away side to abandon the game.

Amid the turmoil, Dr Kyei and his son, Divine Kyei, who doubles as club president, were reportedly attacked.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Kyei voiced his disappointment and alarm over the incident.

I was not pleased with what happened at Ayinase, and I have never seen anything like that before

I don’t care if I will suffer a point deduction and even lose the Ghana Premier League title, because for me to win a league and someone will die, I will never accept that.

He went on to question the security arrangements and fairness of the match, highlighting the exclusion of Nations FC fans from the venue.

He also referred to a recent case where a football fan tragically lost their life.

Our fans were not allowed to come to the stadium. We have recently witnessed a fan losing his life. I’ll not let this happen to my players or any of the fans.

At the time of reporting, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) had not released an official statement on the incident.