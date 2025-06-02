'I divorced a man, not God' – Charlotte Oduro defies shame after marriage collapse

Ghanaian counsellor and motivational speaker Charlotte Oduro has spoken out publicly for the first time since her divorce from Apostle Solomon Oduro, delivering a defiant and empowering message to both her critics and women navigating similar experiences.

In a video originally shared by Zionfelix, Oduro made it clear that she refuses to be silenced by societal norms or church traditions that often seek to shame women following a marital breakdown.

I’m a woman who will stand firm in who I am, and I still preach. I don’t give a heck who is against me. I didn’t die—I’m alive.

Positioning herself as a beacon for women who resist cultural and religious pressures, she stated:

I’m a testimony for women who didn’t allow society and the church to destroy them. They may not accept you now, but with time, they will celebrate you.

To those who judge her from a distance, she had a sharp message:

You don’t need to explain yourself to anybody. Life is not in the hands of people—it’s in the hands of God.

Oduro also addressed those who ridicule her continued ministry following the separation.

If I’m preaching and I hear women giggling at the back, I will shut you up within a minute. That’s who I am. You won’t distract me.

Speaking with emotion and resolve, she expressed deep empathy for women burdened by the shame and stigma often associated with divorce.

Sister, I see tears in your eyes. You’ve allowed the voices of men to cripple you and sink into your heart—all because you are divorced. You divorced a man, not God. So what is wrong with you?

Reflecting on her personal journey, she added:

Do you think I wanted to end my marriage? Who wants that? No. But sometimes, it needs to happen. And if it happens—it has happened. Then you move on

Charlotte Oduro's candid remarks have resonated widely, offering hope and strength to many women facing judgement and emotional turmoil after divorce.