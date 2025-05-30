Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed

Been too busy to keep up with the buzz? We get it — life moves fast, and the entertainment world moves even faster. But that’s where Your Weekly Pulse comes in. We’ve done the scrolling, reading, and double-checking so you don’t have to. Whether it’s viral celebrity drama, major music releases, or unforgettable pop culture moments, we’ve wrapped it all up just for you.
This week, Ghana’s entertainment scene brought the drama, the flair, and a few surprises. From chart-topping hits to stories that had social media talking, here are the five major developments you need to know before the next hot take drops. Let’s get into it.
From shocking arrests to celebrity feuds and divine marriage dreams, this week’s entertainment headlines in Ghana were anything but dull. Whether it was Prophet Kumchacha’s polygamy wishes or an FBI-linked arrest shaking Accra’s social scene, here’s your quick rundown of the top stories lighting up timelines and group chats.
1. Nollywood actor hospitalised after on-set assault
A Nigerian film set turned into a real-life action scene when actor Junior Pope was rushed to hospital after his colleague delivered a forceful kick to his chest during a shoot. The incident sparked major concern over safety and professionalism in African film productions.
2. Evangelist Agradaa threatens to break Empress Gifty’s marriage
Controversial evangelist and former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa dropped a bombshell this week, vowing to release “explosive evidence” that she claims could destroy gospel singer Empress Gifty’s marriage. Social media is buzzing as fans await the so-called revelations.
3. Shatta Wale claims he helped reduce Ghana’s crime rate
Dancehall star Shatta Wale made headlines again—this time not for music, but for boldly declaring that his presence and influence have contributed to a drop in Ghana’s crime rate. His remarks sparked debate about celebrity influence on public behaviour and urban life.
4. Dada Joe Remix nabbed, faces U.S. extradition over alleged fraud
Accra’s flamboyant socialite Dada Joe Remix was reportedly arrested in connection with a U.S. FBI operation. Allegedly linked to wire fraud and cybercrime, he now faces possible extradition to the United States, sending shockwaves through Ghana’s nightlife and influencer circles.
5. Prophet Kumchacha prays for wealth to marry three wives
Outspoken preacher Prophet Kumchacha went viral after boldly stating, “God should bless me with money so I can marry three wives.” His polygamy declaration sparked a wave of reactions, with some amused and others outraged by his unapologetic views on marriage.
That’s a wrap on this week’s biggest entertainment headlines!
Whether you’re into scandal, satire, or spiritual spice, Ghana’s entertainment scene delivered in full this week. Stay tuned—because if this is the drama we’re getting now, the coming days promise even more jaw-dropping headlines.