EC staffer behind petition to remove Jean Mensa and 2 deputies interdicted

Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, a staff member of the Electoral Commission (EC) who recently petitioned President John Mahama to remove Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies, has revealed that he is currently under interdiction.

According to Citinews, Mr Adumadzie filed the petition under Article 146 of the Constitution, citing alleged misconduct by the EC leadership.

However, he emphasised that his personal circumstances did not motivate the action. Speaking to Citinews, he stated that his concerns stem from what he perceives as deepening management issues within the Commission.

Mr Adumadzie has been under interdiction for some time in connection with Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

For a while now, I haven’t been going to work. I have not resigned; I have not been sacked. I am on an interdiction. It’s a whole lot.

He told Citi Eyewitness News on Monday, November 24.

He explained that the interdiction followed allegations that old BVDs were discovered in a refuse dump and somehow traced back to him, claims which he firmly rejects.

He insisted,

It was about these BVDs. They were saying things that were not true about me, but I don’t want to go there. Yes, the old machines, but they are not with me, and it is not even true. That is the whole thing

Mr Adumadzie also disclosed that the Commission took legal action against him over the matter but failed to substantiate the claims.

He added,

They sued me and couldn’t prove anything. And for one year I won the case, and I have sued them

He stressed that his petition to President Mahama is not retaliatory but rather a response to concerns about the Commission’s integrity and the urgent need for accountability at the leadership level.

In the petition, Mr Adumadzie outlines 12 grounds of alleged misconduct against the EC Chairperson and her deputies, including cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence.

He argues that their actions have eroded public confidence in the Commission and pose a threat to Ghana’s electoral credibility.