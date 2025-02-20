Goalkeepers with the most assists in Premier League history

While goalkeepers are usually known for keeping the ball out of the net, some have shown that they can also contribute in other ways, particularly by assisting goals. These rare feats have earned them places in Premier League history.

Here's a list of the goalkeepers with the most assists in the competition's history.

9. Mark Crossley (3 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Clubs: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Fulham

Mark Crossley, known for his consistency during the 1990s, had an impressive Premier League career. While playing for clubs like Fulham and Middlesbrough, his best years were spent at Nottingham Forest, where he made over 300 league appearances. Though he never won silverware in the Premier League, his three assists make him a part of an exclusive group of goalkeepers who contributed to goals.

8. Jussi Jaaskelainen (3 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Clubs: Bolton Wanderers, West Ham

Jussi Jaaskelainen was a reliable goalkeeper for Bolton Wanderers and West Ham during his career in the Premier League. Often a hero for his brilliant saves, Jaaskelainen also provided three assists in his career. His most memorable moment was saving two penalties in quick succession during a match against Blackburn in 2007. A well-loved figure in the Premier League, his assists added to his reputation as a cult hero.

7. Peter Schmeichel (3 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Clubs: Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City

Peter Schmeichel, one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, was known for his leadership, incredible shot-stopping ability, and strong presence in the box. Though he wasn't a prolific goalscorer, Schmeichel still managed to register three assists during his time at Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. His contribution to United's legendary success in the 1990s and 2000s makes him a Premier League legend.

6. Tim Howard (3 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Clubs: Manchester United, Everton

Tim Howard was one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League during his long career with Manchester United and Everton. Known for his powerful kicks, Howard contributed three assists to his name. He even scored a stunning 80-yard goal against Bolton in 2012, making him one of the few goalkeepers to score a goal in the Premier League.

5. Alisson Becker (3 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Club: Liverpool

Alisson Becker, widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has been a crucial figure for Liverpool since his arrival. In addition to his exceptional shot-stopping skills, Alisson has contributed three assists in the Premier League, including a memorable header against West Brom in 2021. His distribution is one of the best in the game, and he has played a vital role in Liverpool’s success.

4. David Seaman (4 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal, Manchester City

David Seaman is one of the most iconic goalkeepers in Premier League history. Playing for Arsenal, Seaman won two Premier League titles and became a legendary figure for his leadership and reliability. He recorded four assists in his career, making him one of the top assist-making goalkeepers. His ability to distribute the ball accurately made him a valuable asset to his teams.

3. Pepe Reina (4 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Clubs: Liverpool, Aston Villa

Pepe Reina, a key figure for Liverpool during the 2000s, contributed significantly both as a goalkeeper and playmaker. With four assists to his name, Reina was known for his precise long passes that often set up counter-attacks. His ability to quickly distribute the ball made him an essential part of Liverpool's attacking play, especially during their dominant years under Rafael Benitez.

2. Paul Robinson (5 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Clubs: Leeds United, Tottenham, Blackburn, Burnley

Paul Robinson, formerly the record holder for most Premier League assists by a goalkeeper, was known for his powerful kicking and leadership. He provided five assists during his career and even scored a remarkable goal in 2007 against Watford, where a 95-yard clearance bounced over the goalkeeper and into the net. Robinson’s long passes were a key feature of his game, earning him a place in Premier League folklore.

1. Ederson (6 Premier League Assists)

Premier League Club: Manchester City

Ederson, known for his exceptional shot-stopping and distribution, holds the record for the most assists by a goalkeeper in the Premier League with six.