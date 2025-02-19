Pep Guardiola and other notable figures whose marriages lasted over 30 years

Long-lasting marriages in the world of entertainment and sports are rare, but some couples have stood the test of time, navigating both public and personal challenges while maintaining strong, supportive relationships.

Here are a few notable figures whose marriages have lasted over 30 years, including Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife, before their reported separation last month.

1. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Married in 1988 – Over 36 years together)

Tom Hanks, the beloved actor known for classics like Forrest Gump and Cast Away, married actress and producer Rita Wilson in 1988. Their enduring relationship has been marked by mutual respect, support during personal struggles, including Wilson's battle with breast cancer, and a long-lasting partnership that Hollywood admires.

2. Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan (Married in 1988 – Over 36 years together)

After meeting on the set of Family Ties, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's love story has stood the test of time. Fox, known for his iconic role in Back to the Future, has faced numerous challenges, including his Parkinson’s diagnosis, but Pollan has remained a devoted partner, proving the strength of their bond. They share four children and have been an inspiration to many.

3. Denzel and Pauletta Washington (Married in 1983 – Over 40 years together)

Denzel Washington, an Academy Award-winning actor, and Pauletta Pearson met in 1977 and married in 1983. The Washingtons have faced Hollywood’s pressures head-on, often choosing to keep their personal lives private. Their relationship is one built on respect, love, and mutual support, with Pauletta playing a significant role in Denzel’s success.

4. Meryl Streep and Don Gummer (Married in 1978 – Over 46 years together)

Meryl Streep, one of Hollywood’s most revered actresses, married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978. Despite their contrasting careers, Gummer has been a constant source of support, helping Streep balance family and her illustrious acting career. Their marriage has lasted more than four decades, making them one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples.

5. Billy Crystal and Janice Goldfinger (Married in 1970 – Over 54 years together)

Billy Crystal and Janice Goldfinger met in high school and married young, and their relationship has only grown stronger with time. Despite the pressures of fame, the couple has remained together for over 50 years, raising two daughters and maintaining a strong family bond amidst Hollywood’s chaos.

6. Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley (Married in 1989 – Over 35 years together)

Jon Bon Jovi and his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, eloped in 1989, marking the beginning of a long and successful marriage. In an industry where many marriages falter, Bon Jovi has remained fiercely loyal to his wife. The couple credits their enduring relationship to mutual respect, love, and support.

7. Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber (Married in 1987 – Over 37 years together)

Mark Harmon, best known for his role in NCIS, and actress Pam Dawber, famed for Mork & Mindy, have kept their marriage out of the public eye. With two children, they’ve prioritized family over fame, navigating the pressures of Hollywood while maintaining a strong and stable relationship.

8. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall (Married in 1987 – Over 37 years together)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, known for her iconic role in Seinfeld, married Brad Hall in 1987. Their marriage has withstood the test of time, with both maintaining successful careers in the entertainment industry. The couple has been together for over three decades and has been a testament to love and mutual respect in a demanding industry.

9. Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara (Married in 1954 – Over 60 years together until her passing in 2015)

The late Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were a legendary comedic duo whose marriage lasted over six decades until Meara’s passing in 2015. Known for their work together in Hollywood and as parents to actor Ben Stiller, their bond was a shining example of love, partnership, and collaboration in both personal and professional spheres.

10. Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra (Married in 2014 – Over 30 years together)

Football manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most successful coaches in history, has had a long-standing relationship with Cristina Serra. The couple first met when Guardiola was just starting his football career, and their marriage in 2014 was the culmination of a relationship that had already lasted over 30 years. However, recent media reports suggest the couple have separated and are on the path to divorce.