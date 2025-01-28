Pep Guardiola’s wife captured wearing wedding ring days after split from Man City boss

Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s wife, was seen wearing her wedding ring for the first time since news of their shock break-up surfaced.

The couple’s split was first reported by Spanish journalists Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa, known as the Mamarazzis, about two weeks ago.

In a follow-up podcast, Vazquez and Fa claimed that Serra, a fashion entrepreneur, had reached her breaking point after Pep decided to stay at Manchester City until 2027, reversing his earlier intention to leave the UK.

She spoke for the first time after their reported separation when a Spanish reporter approached her in the city centre, dressed in white trainers, loose-fitting grey trousers, and a cream-coloured coat with a designer handbag over her left shoulder.

Guardiola and Serra's time together

The Manchester City boss and Serra, who married in a private ceremony near Barcelona in 2014, have now decided to part ways after more than five years of living separately. While Guardiola remained in Manchester, Serra moved back to Barcelona with their youngest daughter, Valentina, 17. They also have two older children, Maria, 24, and Marius, 22.

Despite living in different cities, the couple had often been seen together in public over the years. Reports suggest their decision to end the marriage was made in December, with only close friends and family being aware of the situation. They have requested that no further details be shared.

Serra left Manchester in 2019 to focus on the fashion company, Serra Claret, run by her family, which stocks several brands that Guardiola is known to wear. While Serra has been based in Spain, Guardiola frequently visits to spend time with her and their children.