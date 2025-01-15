Pep Guardiola’s daughter finally speaks following coach’s separation from wife of 30 years

Pep Guardiola’s eldest daughter, Maria, has shared her perspective on love and life in a recent interview, becoming the first family member to speak out since the news of her parents’ separation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Spain, published around the same time her father’s split from his wife of 30 years, Cristina Serra, was revealed, Maria discussed the lessons her parents have instilled in her.

The 24-year-old fashion influencer and entrepreneur explained that her parents have always encouraged her to follow her passions.

They’ve always advised me to find what I’m passionate about, to try new things, to accept failure, and to keep searching until I find my calling. When I do, dedication will come naturally. “They remind me that the most important thing in life is to love and be loved.

Maria, who is based in London, went on to explain the importance of feeling loved in all aspects of life.

In the end, it all comes down to feeling loved. Even when we feel out of place, my parents always tell me to listen carefully to others because there’s always something valuable to learn from every person we meet.

The news of Guardiola and Serra’s split, which was revealed by respected journalist Laura Vazquez on Monday night, has taken the public by surprise.

The couple, who have been together for three decades, has not yet commented publicly on the breakup. A close friend of the family suggested that their marriage ended due to Pep’s “total workaholic” nature.

On dad's commitment to football

In her interview, Maria also touched on her father’s commitment to his career.

My father was already playing football when I was born. Our lives have always revolved around his career, first as a player and then as a coach. Football has shaped much of our family’s journey, and we owe a lot to the sport—and to my father’s exceptional talent and passion.

Maria, who acknowledges inheriting her father’s stubbornness, concluded by saying:

When we set our minds to something, we pursue it with tunnel vision until we achieve it.

Maria, whose siblings are 17-year-old Valentina and 22-year-old Marius, is thought to have been interviewed following her parents' decision to break up after three decades of dating. The precise moment she had spoken to the magazine this morning was not immediately apparent, according to the Mirror.