Pep Guardiola separates from wife after 30 years together – Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly split from his wife, Cristina Serra, after 30 years together.

The couple, who met in 1994 when Guardiola was a player for Barcelona, have been through a long journey, but it appears their relationship has now come to an end.

Guardiola, 52, has been focused on managing the reigning Premier League champions, but off the field, his personal life has taken a different turn. According to reports from Spain, the couple have separated, with Cristina Serra reportedly returning to Barcelona in 2019 with one of their children.

Despite this separation, sources suggest that the pair are on good terms and continue to maintain a cordial relationship. In fact, it was reported that Guardiola and Serra were seen together at Christmas, enjoying a theatre outing with one of their daughters.

The couple married in 2014, in an intimate ceremony, after spending two decades together. They have three children: two daughters, Maria and Valentina, and a son, Marius. For several years, they have been living apart, with Guardiola remaining in Manchester while Serra split her time between Spain and the UK.

This news comes amid a positive turn in Manchester City's form. After a challenging spell where their hopes of retaining the Premier League title seemed to fade, City have won their last three games in all competitions, much to the relief of their supporters.