Salah to Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal manager makes bold revelation on Egytian’s future

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has revealed his desire to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah this summer, stating the Egyptian forward would be a perfect fit for his team.

Salah, who has not agreed to a new contract with Liverpool, is expected to leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 32-year-old has repeatedly said this will be his final season with the club, expressing that he feels “more out than in.”

Despite having an outstanding season, with 26 goals and 18 assists to propel Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge, his future remains uncertain, with a move to the Saudi Pro League widely speculated.

Jesus has now fueled speculation further by openly stating he would like to bring Salah to Al-Hilal, following the departure of Neymar to Santos last month. In an interview with Canal11, the former Benfica boss said:

I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team.

This is not the first time Jesus has spoken about the possibility of signing Salah, having previously said the forward could join in the summer rather than during the winter transfer window.

He stated:

Mo Salah or other big players will not join this winter, but maybe for next season.

Salah on contract talks

Salah’s latest comments in January indicated a lack of progress in contract talks with Liverpool. When asked if this would be his last season, he confirmed:

So far, yes. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress.

Former Liverpool teammate and close friend Dejan Lovren has also suggested Salah may leave after eight years, claiming the forward feels underappreciated at the club.

Lovren said:

Salah believes there are things missing from the club side, and I hope they’ll be resolved soon. The reality is that he’s closer to leaving than staying.