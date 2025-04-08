Nigerians ‘hook neck’ of Ghanaian officials for strange death of boxer during fight

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) has raised serious concerns following the tragic death of Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun 'Success' Olanrewaju, during a bout in Ghana.

The board is now demanding clear answers from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) regarding what they describe as suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

While the NBBofC clarified that they are not in conflict with their Ghanaian counterparts, they emphasised the need to uncover the truth.

According to the board, the situation reflects gross negligence on the part of the Ghana Boxing Authority, which could have contributed to the untimely passing of their licensed fighter.

In a strongly worded statement, the NBBofC outlined three major concerns. Firstly, they pointed to a weight discrepancy. Gabriel had been cleared to compete in a Light Heavyweight contest, but ended up fighting in a Cruiserweight bout, weighing in at 85kg.

READ ALSO: Widow shares chilling details leading to strange death of Nigerian boxer in Ghana

"Our release letter clearly stated Light Heavyweight," the board insisted.

Secondly, they highlighted the alarming lack of medical check, stressing the importance of such checks.

On the day of the weigh-in, no pre-fight medical examination was carried out to determine the boxer’s fitness.

Nigerian authorities pose more critical questions

Lastly, they questioned the sudden change of fight date. Gabriel was officially cleared to fight on the 28th of March, 2025. However, the bout took place on the 29th, without any communication or approval from the Nigerian side.

Had we been informed, we could have spoken with our boxer to assess his condition and understand why the fight date had changed.

The NBBofC is now calling for an immediate and transparent investigation, demanding justice for Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju.

They maintain that while boxing is a sport where risks are understood, such lapses in protocol are unacceptable and must be addressed to prevent future tragedies.

Meanwhile, it’s now breaking that Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has instituted a commission of enquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the boxer’s death.