Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury hotel catches fire in Morocco (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco, experienced a frightening moment when a fire broke out on April 5.

The hotel, part of the Pestana CR7 chain owned by the football star, saw flames rise inside the building. Thankfully, emergency services responded quickly and managed to control the situation before it got worse.

Reports from Morocco World News described the incident as only a “small fire”. Thanks to the fast actions of the hotel staff and emergency teams, all guests and employees were safely evacuated from the premises.

The fire was contained in time, stopping it from spreading to other areas of the hotel. Luckily, no one was hurt, and all the right safety steps were taken to protect everyone.

Authorities confirmed that the hotel is now back to normal operations. The luxury hotel, which opened in 2019, boasts 168 rooms, a spa, a gym, two restaurants, and a swimming pool. It is part of a larger chain with other locations, including Lisbon and Madeira.

Ronaldo shines on the pitch

While this was happening off the pitch, Ronaldo was also making headlines on the field. He scored twice in a thrilling win as Al Nassr defeated their rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

These two goals moved Ronaldo’s career total to 931, bringing him closer to the incredible milestone of 1,000 goals.