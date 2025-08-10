5 Make-up Mistakes That Make You Look Tired

Make-up is meant to enhance your features, brighten your complexion, and give you that “I’ve had eight hours of sleep” glow — even when you haven’t.

But the wrong techniques or product choices can do the opposite, leaving you looking drained, older, or less vibrant.

Here are five common make-up mistakes that can make you look tired and what to do instead for a fresh, well-rested appearance.

Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Tired

1. Over-Applying Concealer Under the Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

The under-eye area is delicate and prone to creasing. While concealer can work wonders to hide dark circles, too much product can have the opposite effect. Heavy layers can settle into fine lines, draw attention to puffiness, and create a cakey finish that makes you look more fatigued.

The fix: Choose a lightweight, creamy concealer that matches your skin tone (or is just one shade lighter). Apply sparingly in thin layers, focusing only on the areas that need coverage. Blend well with a damp sponge or your ring finger for a natural, seamless finish.

ALSO READ: Personal Facts You Should Never Reveal on a First Date

2. Skipping Blush

ADVERTISEMENT

A lack of colour on your cheeks can make your face appear flat and lifeless, especially if you’re already feeling tired. Without blush, your complexion can look dull, which may unintentionally give off the “I’ve had a rough night” vibe.

The fix: Opt for a natural, rosy or peach-toned blush to bring warmth back to your face. Cream blushes work especially well for a fresh, youthful glow, blending easily into the skin. Apply to the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards the temples for a lifted look.

3. Using Heavy or Dull Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

A thick, matte foundation can sometimes make the skin appear older and more tired by emphasising texture and absorbing natural radiance. On the other hand, using a foundation shade that’s too dark can create a shadowy, heavy appearance.

The fix: Choose a foundation that offers a natural or satin finish and is well-matched to your skin tone. If you prefer a matte look, balance it with a subtle highlighter on the high points of your face — cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose — to restore dimension and brightness.

4. Neglecting the Brows

Sparse, unshaped, or uneven brows can throw off the balance of your face and make your eyes look less awake. Your brows frame your face, so ignoring them can unintentionally create a tired or unpolished appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fix: Lightly fill in your brows with a pencil or powder that matches your natural hair colour. Focus on defining the arch and extending the tail for a lifted look. Avoid overly harsh lines — soft, feather-like strokes look more natural and youthful.

ALSO READ: Foods you should avoid if you are trying to gain weight

5. Wearing the Wrong Eye Make-Up

Certain eye make-up choices can make your eyes look smaller or droopier, adding to a tired appearance. For instance, heavy eyeliner on the lower lash line, overly dark eyeshadow, or clumpy mascara can all weigh the eyes down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fix: Concentrate darker shades on the upper lash line to lift the eyes. Use a nude or white eyeliner on the lower waterline to open them up. Curl your lashes before applying mascara, and opt for a lengthening formula to give your eyes a wider, more alert look.