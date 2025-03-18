Thomas Partey’s surprise reaction to being stripped of Black Stars captaincy revealed

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is not worried about being stripped of his position as Ghana captain.

According to him, Partey is focused ahead of the team’s crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Twum, who disclosed this in an interview with Sporty FM, said the 31-year-old is more concerned about the team’s success rather than personal glory.

He stated:

It’s not a problem for Thomas Partey that he’s no longer the Black Stars captain. It’s not about individual aspirations.

Partey last captained the team in the Black Stars’ second match of the 2025 AFCON qualifying round. Ghana drew 1-1 away to Niger on September 9, 2025. He then missed the rest of the qualifiers through injury and what coach Otto Addo described as a personal decision.

In his absence, Mohammed Kudus was made captain, but the Black Stars failed to shine under his leadership as they failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. This marked the first time since 2004 Ghana will not be at the continental tournament.

New Black Stars captain

However, reports suggest Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew will be made substantive captain after his brother Andre Dede Ayew was left out of the 23-man squad again.

Jordan arrived in Ghana yesterday but was unable to join the team’s first training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Alexander Djiku is expected to be his deputy after Partey turned down any leadership role.