Accra Sports Stadium is a mess – Kofi Adams says facility will be closed soon

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has revealed that the Accra Sports Stadium is in such poor condition that it is no longer fit for purpose and will be closed for renovations after the March international window.

In an interview with TV3, the Minister described the stadium as a "mess” and said it must be renovated to meet set standards.

We have to close the Accra Sports Stadium to refurbish it and bring it up to standard. Following the assessment that we did, the engineers advised that the entire upper stand towards the Independence Square must not be utilized because it has integrity issues, so we will not have supporters there.

On Sunday, Pulse Ghana reported that the stadium’s floodlights were not functioning, barely a week before Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday.

The inspection team led by Adams directed this to be fixed within 48 hours after their inspection on Saturday.

He shed more light on the poor state of the floodlights.

When we were assessing the floodlights, if you look at the knobs that hold the lights, everything is rusty. The stadium is virtually in a mess.

The Accra Sports Stadium last underwent major renovations in 2018 in preparation for that year's Women's AFCON tournament, which the country hosted.

Cape Coast Stadium to be refurbished exclusively for Black Stars

Meanwhile, Adams has hinted that the government plans to renovate the Cape Coast Stadium and reserve it exclusively for the use of the national men's football team, the Black Stars.

Adams' suggestion comes in response to Ghana's deteriorating sports infrastructure, which led to CAF temporarily banning the country from hosting games due to a lack of a certified stadium for Category A matches.

Adams said no club will be allowed to play their matches at the stadium when it’s finally refurbished.

If you look at the key stadium facilities we have, Cape Coast is the one that we will not spend so much to refurbish it quickly, and not allow any club to play there; just keep it as a national stadium for Black Stars only, for the meantime.