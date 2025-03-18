Gov’t to reserve Cape Coast Stadium for only Black Stars games, no clubs allowed

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has hinted that the government plans to renovate the Cape Coast Stadium and reserve it exclusively for the use of the national men's football team, the Black Stars.

Adams' suggestion comes in response to Ghana's deteriorating sports infrastructure, which led to CAF temporarily banning the country from hosting games due to a lack of a certified stadium for Category A matches.

In an interview with TV3, Adams said no club will be allowed to play their matches at at the stadium when it’s finally refurbished.

If you look at the key stadium facilities we have, Cape Coast is the one that we will not spend so much to refurbish it quickly, and not allow any club to play there; just keep it as a national stadium for Black Stars only, for the meantime.

The Cape Coast Stadium has not hosted an international football match since November 2021, when Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

So we would have prepared it for the September and October window when we play the next qualifiers. After that, we can close Accra and Kumasi as well and make sure they are refurbished for competitions.

Since then, the stadium has failed to meet CAF's stadium licensing standards to host Category A games.

Accra Sports Stadium to host Ghana games

Meanwhile, Ghana has played the last two international games at the Accra Sports Stadium since CAF withdrew the Baba Yara Stadium’s licence after the defeat to Angola on September 5, 2024.