PSG v Tottenham - UEFA Super Cup Final preview, H2H, stats & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain get their shot at redemption tonight when they meet Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup, with boss Luis Enrique particularly motivated after being snubbed by the North London club.

The Spanish coach was reportedly turned down by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in summer 2023, only to guide PSG to their first-ever Champions League crown last season.

That European triumph earned them a place in tonight's showpiece, though their recent Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea has left wounds that need healing.

Form before clash

Enrique has transformed PSG since arriving, collecting seven trophies across two campaigns. But their Club World Club stumble against English opposition, plus an earlier loss to Botafogo, suggests they're not invincible despite their European success.

Tottenham arrive under new management after Thomas Frank swapped Brentford for Spurs following their Europa League triumph last term.

The Dane inherited a squad that ended their 17-year trophy drought but looked exhausted in pre-season, shipping four goals to Bayern Munich in their final warm-up.

Those preparation concerns are real. Spurs could only draw with League One Wycombe and Championship Luton in recent friendlies, hardly ideal form ahead of facing the continent's best.

Head-to-head

The sides have never met competitively, though PSG hold a decent record against English clubs this year with five wins from eight encounters. Spurs' last meeting with French opposition saw them beat Marseille home and away in 2022-23.

Team news brings mixed fortunes. PSG lose midfielder João Neves to suspension, while Tottenham are without key men Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and summer signing Dominic Solanke.

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele leads PSG's attack after finishing as their top scorer last season. Ironically, he once scored a stunning solo goal against Tottenham while playing for Barcelona in 2018.

For Spurs, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has impressed manager Thomas Frank in pre-season since joining from West Ham. Kudus has shown he can perform when the lights are bright and could be the game changer for the English side in this final.

Prediction

