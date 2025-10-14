NPP Presidential Primaries: Dr Bawumia to commence nationwide campaign on October 15

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to begin his nationwide campaign tour on Tuesday, October 15, as part of his bid to lead the party into the 2028 general election.

During the campaign, Dr Bawumia is expected to engage directly with Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives (current and former), former Members of Parliament, former MMDCEs, Patrons, and members of the Council of Elders.

In a statement dated October 14, the Director of Communications for the campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, stated that the initiative underscores Dr Bawumia’s commitment to listening, building consensus, and strengthening the party’s foundation from the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also expressed concern over recent verbal exchanges between opposing factions in the flagbearer race, cautioning that such behaviour threatens the party’s unity. It read:

However, we have observed with growing concern the recent trend of communication, where some exchanges have devolved into personal insults, unsubstantiated attacks, and the denigration of individuals. Such conduct is not in the spirit of the NPP and runs counter to the values of unity, respect, and decency that we hold dear.

Reaffirming its commitment to civility, the campaign team issued a firm directive to all supporters, communicators, and volunteers of the Bawumia Campaign to refrain from insults and personal attacks. It also urged them to ground their communications in facts and substance while upholding the dignity of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT