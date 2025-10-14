Cape Verde makes history, becomes second smallest country to qaulify for first World Cup

Cape Verde has achieved a monumental milestone in African football, securing its first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification after a resounding 3-0 victory over Eswatini on Monday at the National Stadium in Praia.

The win sent waves of jubilation across the island nation of fewer than 600,000 people, as the Tubarões Azuis (Blue Sharks) booked their place at the 2026 World Cup.

The historic qualification marks the latest chapter in Cape Verde’s remarkable football journey. A decade ago, the Blue Sharks made their debut at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, a feat that was then considered the pinnacle of the nation’s sporting success.

But under the tactical guidance of head coach Bubista, Cape Verde has reached even greater heights, navigating a challenging Group D campaign that included African powerhouse Cameroon.

Throughout the qualifiers, Cape Verde displayed resilience and consistency, remaining unbeaten at home and winning four of their five matches without conceding a goal.

Their 1-0 victory over Cameroon in Praia proved decisive in offsetting a 4-1 away loss in Yaoundé, keeping their qualification hopes alive until the final day.

Monday’s triumph was emphatic and historic. Goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and veteran defender Stopira shortly after halftime sealed a commanding win, making Cameroon’s result against Angola irrelevant.

Cameroon will finish second in the group and may still advance via the playoff route, but it is Cape Verde who celebrates the ultimate prize: a ticket to the world’s biggest football stage.

The squad’s success was built on experience and cohesion. Key figures such as captain Ryan Mendes, goalkeeper Vozinha, stalwart defender Stopira, and winger Garry Rodrigues—all among the country’s five most-capped players—played pivotal roles. Mendes, Cape Verde’s all-time leading scorer with 22 goals, provided leadership and inspiration throughout the campaign.

Centre-back Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes attributed their success partly to the expanded World Cup format, which now guarantees Africa nine slots, up from five at Qatar 2022.

Traditionally, it’s been difficult to qualify for the World Cup, especially in Africa, where you had to finish first [in your group] to have a chance.

Lopes told the BBC before their trip to Libya.

This time, if you finish first, you’re in. The motivation to be first and hold on to that has been crucial.

For Cape Verde, a nation that gained independence from Portugal in 1974 and joined FIFA in 1982, this achievement is a dream decades in the making.

From humble beginnings to becoming the smallest African nation ever to reach the World Cup, the Blue Sharks have written one of the most inspiring stories in football historya triumph of belief, discipline, and national pride.