Your fans will bring colour and style to World Cup – FIFA boss hails Black Stars [video]

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has heaped praise on Ghanaian football fans for their unmatched passion, energy, and vibrancy following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana sealed their spot at next year’s tournament after a thrilling 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday night, a result that saw them top Group I and qualify for their fifth World Cup appearance in the nation’s history.

In a video message shared after the game, Infantino celebrated Ghana’s achievement, commending both the players and their devoted supporters for their enduring spirit and contribution to world football.

He said,

Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States

Infantino highlighted the impact of Ghana’s supporters on the global stage, acknowledging how their enthusiasm, rhythm, and culture have consistently brought life to the World Cup atmosphere.

The FIFA President also expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ potential to replicate — or even surpass — their remarkable 2010 World Cup run in South Africa, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals and narrowly missed becoming the first African team to advance to the semi-finals.

We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarterfinals of the tournament in South Africa in 2010

Infantino added,

But for now, enjoy this special moment, and we cannot wait to see who the Black Stars will face when we have the final tournament draw on the 5th of December.

Ghana’s qualification marks a new chapter for the four-time African champions, as the nation prepares to showcase its football artistry and its fans’ unmatched flair on the world’s biggest stage once again.