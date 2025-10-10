CAF rejects Baba Yara Stadium; Kotoko to host Wydad in Accra

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has turned down Asante Kotoko’s request to host their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round match against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to play at their traditional home ground, confident that recent facility upgrades would meet CAF’s requirements. However, the continental football governing body ruled that the stadium still does not meet the necessary standards to host international matches.

In an official statement, Asante Kotoko confirmed the development:

The club stated,

Management regrettably announces that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has declined the approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Asante Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup clash against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

As a result, the club will now play its crucial first-leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 pm.

Kotoko advanced to this stage after an impressive 5–3 aggregate victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United in the first round, played in Accra.

The Bigger Picture

The Kumasi-based club will now have to adapt quickly to their temporary home in the capital. Before their continental test, Asante Kotoko will face local rivals Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League on October 11.

Coach Zito will be looking to build on the team’s recent form and guide the Porcupine Warriors to success in Africa, following his remarkable achievement of leading Dreams FC to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Key attacker Albert Amoah, who picked up an injury in the league match against Bibiani Gold Stars, is expected to make a timely return to strengthen the squad ahead of the crucial first leg.

With their sights firmly set on reaching the group stages, Kotoko will be eager to make a statement against one of North Africa’s most formidable sides, despite the setback of losing home advantage.