Don’t sack Otto Addo - George Afriyie warns GFA ahead of Mundial

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has voiced strong opposition to any potential move to dismiss Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, emphasising that such a decision would be premature and counterproductive.

Otto Addo, 49, stands on the brink of leading Ghana to yet another FIFA World Cup, with just one match remaining in the qualification series.

Despite guiding the team to a strong position, the coach has recently come under public scrutiny, with some questioning whether he is the right man to take the team to the global stage.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams, in a recent interview, acknowledged Addo’s progress but hinted that the coach might have benefitted from an element of luck.

He also noted that any decisions regarding Addo’s future would be communicated officially at the appropriate time.

However, George Afriyie, speaking to Asempa FM, firmly disagreed with the idea of sacking Addo at this stage, arguing instead for strategic reinforcement within the technical team.

Afriyie stated.

Sacking Otto Addo at this point is not the right decision

What we need is a more experienced assistant coach to support him and strengthen the technical setup.

The Black Stars are set to face Comoros in their decisive World Cup qualifying fixture, scheduled for 19:00 GMT, as they aim to secure a fifth appearance on the world stage.

